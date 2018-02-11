SRINAGAR: Even as troops battled militants at the army station, the wife of a jawan, who was pregnant and sustained gunshot wounds in the attack, gave birth to a healthy girl.

Rifleman Nazir Ahmed and his pregnant wife were injured in the firing by the terrorists and were shifted to the Military Hospital at Satwari here, an army official told PTI.

As the militants forced their way into the residential quarters on Saturday, 35-week pregnant Shahzada Khan, 24, tried to escape, but got shot in the thigh. The army and para-commandos found her in a pool of blood at night, and amid heavy gunfire, took her in an armoured vehicle to a safer place,” sources said, adding that her husband, Naik Nazir Ahmad Khan of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, was safe.

Shahzada was shifted to the military hospital at Satwari, Jammu, where the doctors conducted a Caesarean section to save her and the baby, said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

"The army doctors worked all night to save the life of the severely injured pregnant woman with gunshots wounds and helped her deliver a baby girl, following a caesarean section operation," Jammu-based army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand told PTI.

"Both the mother and the baby are stable," he added.

Lt Col Anand said the condition of a 14-year-old boy, who was admitted to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his head, however remained critical.

Five armymen, including two junior commissioned officers (JCOs), and the father of an armyman died, 11 others were injured, besides three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were killed in the two-day gunbattle, following the terror attack on the military camp yesterday.

(With inputs from PTI)