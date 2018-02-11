CHANDIGARH: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today said that former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s role in the 1984 riots would be revealed now.

Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "The wheels of justice have finally started moving against Jagdish Tytler as well as other genocide perpetrators. Even the role of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi will be under the scanner for the first time because new evidence links him directly with the Congress leaders who led mobs which butchered Sikhs in Delhi. This is a big victory for the massacre victims who have been waiting for justice since 33 years.’’

Giving details about the action taken by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, the SAD president said the union government has written to the SIT Chairman to investigate new facts which have emerged after Jagdish Tytler’s disclosure to a TV channel that he had travelled with Rajiv Gandhi in a car on November 1, 1984 in specific areas of Delhi where Sikhs were attacked and massacred. He said the letter to the SIT constituted by the Supreme Court has asked it to probe the disclosures with reference to involvement of Tytler, Kamal Nath, HKL Bhagat and Sajjan Kumar. “It also states that these disclosures might have a relation with 186 cases which are being further investigated by the SIT constituted by the Supreme Court”, he added.

In another development, Sukhbir said the union government had also given reference to the report of the Nanavati Commission which has recorded that the most number of Sikhs were butchered in areas which Rajiv Gandhi visited on November 1, 1984 immediately after the assassination of his mother and Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the preceding day. “The Nanavati Commission states that 39 Sikhs were killed in Adarsh Nagar, 35 in Sabji Mandi and 15 in Kingsway camps. These areas also witnessed burning of twelve gurdwaras, 64 factories, 133 shops and 45 houses”.

Stating that he was confident that the entire case would unravel now, Sukhbir said many startling disclosures had come out regarding Tyler’s role with a recent video showing him boasting about having massacred 100 Sikhs. “The self disclosure by Tytler stating that he had taken Rajiv Gandhi to various places in Delhi on November 1 proves a deeper conspiracy to target Sikhs in a planned manner because the areas visited by Rajiv were immediately wreaked by mayhem against the Sikh community. “Now it is necessary to ascertain where all the Prime minister’s security vehicles moved in Delhi with Tytler and Rajiv Gandhi on the fateful day. Their log books need to be examined for this purpose”, he added.

He also demanded that a fresh FIR should be registered against Jagdish Tytler in this case and his passport should be impounded. He said Tytler should also be subjected to polygraphy and narco test to ascertain the role the former PM Rajiv Gandhi and all other accused in the massacre of innocent Sikhs in Delhi and other parts of the country.

He also pointed out that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was playing a dubious role in the entire matter with the Delhi health ministry stating in court since three months that its lie detector machine was out of order. “The Delhi government should conduct this test immediately without any further delay”, he added.