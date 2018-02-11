JAMMU: Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat arrived here on Sunday to review an anti-terror operation at the Sunjuwan camp which was attacked by JeM militants a day ago leading to the deaths of two soldiers.

The victims, including a junior army officer, were killed and nine others injured after the group of heavily-armed Jaish-e-Muhammad militants dressed in army fatigues stormed into the camp at around 4.45 a.m on Saturday.

The militants entered the family quarters when everyone was asleep, according to defence officials.

Three terrorists have been killed, while one terrorist is still reportedly holed up.

The final assault against the fourth militant is likely to begin in a short while, the officials said.