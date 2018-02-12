NEW DELHI: An Army jawan died and another received severe injuries today in Rajasthan's Pokhran firing range when some ammunition exploded, army sources said.

The jawans were trying to destroy the ammunitions which did not explode when fired from a few rocket launchers, they said.

A jawan was killed and another injured in the incident which took place at around 4 pm, the sources said.

The cause of the explosion appears to be malfunctioning of the ammunition, they said, adding a probe has been ordered into the incident.

The jawan who died was from 14 Engineering regiment.