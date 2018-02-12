SRINAGAR: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on Monday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town while a civilian was shot dead by militants in Badgam district.



Police said the two militants were killed when the motorcycle which they were riding slipped and skidded on the road. One of them was identified as Owais Bashir.



In another incident, militants shot dead a civilian, Muhammad Yusuf Rather, an employee of the power development department, in Badgam district while he was travelling in a vehicle.