NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Monday said it was going to rank toll plazas across the country to create a competitive atmosphere and provide best services to highway users.



NHAI Chairman, Deepak Kumar, said that the three best toll plazas will be identified every quarter and their names will be published on the organisation's website.



"Ranking system of toll plazas will improve the amenities and overall convenience at toll plazas and create a competitive atmosphere of providing best services to the esteemed highway users," a statement said quoting Kumar.



NHAI has launched a countrywide drive to address issues such as ease of tolling, electronic tolling, cleanliness at toll plazas, the behaviour of the toll plaza staff, deployment of marshals, cleanliness of toilets, availability, and functioning of wayside amenities, and availability of ambulance and cranes in case of an emergency.



Kumar had last week directed all field Highway Operation Unit officers to visit at least two toll plazas across the country and check the status of these facilities.



Accordingly, a massive drive was launched on more than 300 toll plazas across the country on Saturday, the statement said.