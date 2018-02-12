GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today assured that no genuine citizen will be left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He gave the assurance in the state Assembly while speaking about the updation of the NRC and its first draft released on December 31 last year.

The chief minister was replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address in the House.

He appealed to the opposition to work together with the government for the inclusive growth of the society.

"Change is not only about building new roads and bridges.

Change should come in the attitude of the people and their mindset," Sonowal said.

During his reply, he also said that the overall law and order situation in the state had improved.

On allegations of corruption and scams raised by the opposition, the chief minister said, "We will not indulge in corruption. The people of Assam have reposed their faith in us and if we indulge in corruption, we will lose our selfrespect."

On the importance of freedom of expression in a democracy, Sonowal said that the debates in the Assembly ensure participation of people through the voices of their elected representatives.

Assuring that his government was committed to ensure development of all sections, he said, "We have to think of those communities which don't have enough numbers to elect a representative of their own."

"We have to take development to the micro-level for an inclusive society," he said.

Referring to the recently-concluded global investors' summit 'Advantage Assam' here, Sonowal said it had opened up the potential of Assam for trade ties with ASEAN countries and the need to change the entire north eastern region's perception before the outside world.

Refuting the opposition's criticism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not done enough for Assam, he said that Modi had visited the state during the devastating floods last year and formed a special committee to chalk out a permanent solution to the perennial problem.

To further illustrate the prime minister's affection for Assam, Sonowal said Modi wore the Assamese 'gamocha' (scarf) around his neck during the International Yoga Day and received heads of ASEAN countries with that scarf during their visit to New Delhi during the Republic Day celebrations.