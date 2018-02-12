HYDERABAD: Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav today condemned the statements critical of the BJP by senior leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha and said no one approves their comments.

The Minister of State for Rural Development said everybody has a right to give suggestions to the government but they should be made within the party forum, and not outside of it.

"Issuing these kinds of statements by remaining in the party it's not correct. It's definitely unfortunate, and no body approves this", he told PTI, when asked for his views on the two leaders continuously sniping at the party.

"I condemn this; it's not correct, statements cannot be made in 'bazaar' or issues cannot be raised outside the party forum", Yadav, who was here to attend an event, added.

On the Ayodhya issue, the minister noted that the matter is being heard by the court and said everybody should accept its verdict.

On the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's statement yesterday that the Babri Masjid would remain a mosque till eternity and Muslims could never exchange the land for the masjid, Yadav said as the court proceedings are in progress, it's not correct for anyone or any party to make comments.

"Everybody should trust the court. Everybody should accept the court verdict", the minister said.