NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing investigation in the Manipur alleged fake encounter cases.

The apex court also directed the National Human Right Centre (NHRC) to depute three persons to work with the probe agency to complete the task.

Earlier in January, the top court rebuked the CBI and the Special Investigative Team (SIT) for not perusing the cases seriously.

The apex court also expressed displeasure over the low number of FIRs registered in this regard.

A bench headed by Justices Madan B. Lokur and Uday Lalit had earlier ordered a CBI probe by the SIT into the fake encounter killings in Manipur in the last decade.

The bench passed this order on a writ petition filed by the Extra-Judicial Execution Victim Families Association (EEVFAM) alleging that 1528 fake encounter deaths have been recorded in Manipur in the last decade.