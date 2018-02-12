NEW DELHI: The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has objected to Director General (DG) of Border Security Force (BSF) attending an RSS-backed NGO’s event in Kolkata.

“DG BSF goes to an event in his uniform, an event by an RSS-backed NGO! We object to it. TMC (delegation) will meet the Home Minister to raise this issue,” TMC MP Derek O'Brien told ANI.

O’Brien also flagged the issue on Twitter, Sunday evening, “#BREAKING What is a serving BSF DG, KK Sharma, doing in uniform at "RSS-backed NGO's function in Kolkata"? We will take issue to Home Minister.”

BSF DG KK Sharma on Sunday attended a conference on border issues, organised by Seemanta Chetana Mancha, an NGO affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The TMC’s objection to the army officer’s attendance at the event stems from the fact that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat earlier the same day claimed that his organisation was capable of preparing military personnel within three days for which the Indian army would take six to seven months.