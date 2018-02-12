Bus torched by people in protest against death of an LLB student of Allahabad University (Twitter Photo: ANI)

ALLAHABAD: Angered over the killing of a Dalit student of Allahabad University, students on Monday went on a rampage, setting fire to a bus.

The angry students also laid siege to the house of District Magistrate Suhas L.Y., police said.

Brutally assaulted by four men, Dalit student Dilip Saroj died on Sunday night after slipping into a coma. He was attacked outside a restaurant in Colonelganj on Friday night.

A waiter at the restaurant, Munna Singh Chauhan, has been arrested and two policemen have been suspended.

Angry varsity students aligned to the Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha (SYS) and the All India Students Association (AISA) took out a protest march on Monday and raised anti-government and anti-police slogans.

Demanding immediate arrest of the culprits, the students also sought adequate compensation for the deceased student's family.

Saroj was a LLB 2nd year student and hailed from Pratapgarh. A video of the killing has gone viral, leaving the police red-faced.

No one in the Uttar Pradesh government has reacted to the gruesome killing which incensed the opposition parties.

Efforts to speak to Health Minister Siddhartha Nath Singh, a legislator from Allahabad and spokesman for the Uttar Pradesh government, went in vain as he did not take calls.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the killing of the Dalit student.

In a statement, she said the atmosphere in the country and the state had become "vicious and violent" due to the politics pursued by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).