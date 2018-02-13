BHOPAL: At a time when many parts of the country are experiencing heavy rains, thunderstorm and snowfall, a four time former BJP lawmaker from Madhya Pradesh has prescribed a spiritual recipe – the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa – for farmers as protection against natural disaster.

Ramesh Saxena, who was the BJP MLA from Sehore seat in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh between 1993 and 2008, has appealed farmers to daily chant Hanuman Chalisa (the prayer to crisis alleviator god Lord Hanuman) over next five days for protection against the natural disasters.

“As you all know that met scientists have forecast major weather changes, including thunderstorm, hailstorm and rain over the next 4-5 days. I want to tell the farmers that Hanuman Chalisa holds only protection against these natural disturbances. It’s my appeal that farmers in every village chant Hanuman Chalisa for at least an hour daily in groups. I can bet that only Hanuman Chalisa can render protection from the natural disasters,” said Saxena, the BJP leader from MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s home district Sehore.

“I again appeal all farmers, particularly the youngsters to chant Hanuman Chalisa for next five days, as Hanuman Dada (Lord Hanuman) is Rudra Avtar, the son of Vayu Dev. Chanting Hanuman Chalisa alone will ensure that there will be no thunderstorm, heavy rain or hailstorm,” said Saxena.

Surprisingly, the former MLA’s spiritual recipe against inclement weather and natural disasters found favour from the MP Agriculture minister Gaurishankar Bisen. “Lord Hanuman has boundless powers, when I’m in crisis, even I rely on chanting of Hanuman Chalisa,” said Bisen.

The IMD has issued advisory that thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm may develop over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

On Sunday, unseasonal hailstorm and heavy showers in parts of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh claimed lives of five farmers and damaged various crops.