Grenade found in Congress worker's car in Meghalaya ahead of February 27 polls
By IANS | Published: 13th February 2018 03:53 AM |
Last Updated: 13th February 2018 03:53 AM
SHILLONG: A grenade was recovered from a vehicle of a Congress worker in poll-bound Meghalaya on Monday, police said.
Shillong City Police Chief Spill Thamar said that the Chinese-made grenade was found in the spare tyre of the car of Michael Pakyntein, a key campaigner for Congress candidate Mohendro Rapsang, who is contesting the February 27 assembly elections against senior United Democratic Party legislator, Paul Lyngdoh.
"The owner of the vehicle has lodged an FIR, and investigation is on," he said.