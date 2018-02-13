AP file image of a grenade used for representational purpose only.

SHILLONG: A grenade was recovered from a vehicle of a Congress worker in poll-bound Meghalaya on Monday, police said.

Shillong City Police Chief Spill Thamar said that the Chinese-made grenade was found in the spare tyre of the car of Michael Pakyntein, a key campaigner for Congress candidate Mohendro Rapsang, who is contesting the February 27 assembly elections against senior United Democratic Party legislator, Paul Lyngdoh.

"The owner of the vehicle has lodged an FIR, and investigation is on," he said.