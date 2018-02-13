KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday over his ‘pakoda’ remark while speaking against the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill (FRDI) and asked, “How do we eat pakodas if our money is not safe in the banks?”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that selling pakodas amounted to employment has been met with sharp criticism from different corners of the country.

Speaking at a meeting in Krishnanagar in Nadia district on Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress supremo warned of an agitation if Centre eyes people’s money. “Our money is not safe in the banks. If our money is snatched from our accounts, there will be a major agitation,” she said.

Asking people to beware of BJP during upcoming panchayat elections, she added: “BJP instigates riots for political gains. They don’t care if people die or houses burn. Don’t listen to BJP and foment trouble. We are Hindus and know how to love and respect all religions and don’t need to learn Hinduism from BJP. They are insulting Hinduism by throwing Hindu gods and goddesses on roads and playing politics with them.”

Stating that the Centre should learn from West Bengal government in running the country, the chief minister listed major works by the government and asked TMC cadres to win every panchayat in the upcoming elections to continue with the work.

“We are building 13,000 km rural roads, have completed 25 lakh houses, provide free healthcare and give rice at Rs 2 per kg by procuring them at Rs 20 per kg. SC/ST certificates have been issued to 57 lakh beneficiaries and refugees will be given 13,000 land pattas. We even give Rs 2,000 for cremation and burial of people. You won’t find such a government anywhere in this country,” she added.

The chief minister also declared that a new scheme for girls will be launched in February called ‘Roopashree’ where six lakh girls will get Rs 25,000 every year and will be supported if they want to forego marriage and continue with studies.