MUZAFFARNAGAR: Lawyers in 22 districts of western Uttar Pradesh today abstained from work after one of their colleagues in Muzaffarnagar was booked by police under the provisions of the Gangsters Act, a senior lawyer said.

Ranjan Mittal was booked under the Act nearly two weeks ago in connection with land grab cases. Lawyers have been protesting against the police action, claiming that Mittal was falsely implicated, and are demanding the withdrawal of cases filed against Mittal.

Rohitash Kumar Aggarwal, chairman of the committee behind the protest, told PTI that lawyers in 22 districts abstained from work and demanded withdrawal of the cases against Mittal.

The lawyers submitted memorandums to authorities in the districts, including Muzaffarnagar, in support of their demand.