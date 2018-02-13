BALLIA: An FIR has been registered against a person for allegedly using "objectionable" language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social networking sites, police said today.

The FIR lodged yesterday at the Sikanderpur Police Station names a person called Rohit Verma, who the police say is a resident of a locality under the police station area.

Superintendent of police Anil Kumar said the police have not been able to trace the accused, hence more details -- like his age and real name (Rohit Verma is the name used on social networking sites) -- could not be shared.

According to the SP, the accused has posted on Facebook and Twitter "objectionable" statements about the prime minister's visit to the Arab nation and his relations with the media and the minority community.

The accused also made certain "objectionable" statements against the UP chief minister, Kumar said.

The accused has been booked for trying to vitiate the atmosphere, he said.