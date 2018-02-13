CHANDIGARH: In view of the Valentine's Day tomorrow, Chandigarh Police has made special arrangements to maintain law and order in the city.

Additional force will be deployed in the city to ensure safety and security of women, a police spokesman said here.

"Approximately 900 police personnel from police stations, different wings, IRB (India Reserve Batallion) and PCR have been deployed for law and order duties that will include six DSPs and 24 inspectors/SHOs," he said.

The maximum police force will be deployed nearby girls hostels, colleges and Panjab University, busy markets and shopping malls.

A reserve force will remain on alert for mobilising in case of any contingencies, he said.

"The PCR staff will carry out patrolling in the city and PCR vehicles will be stationed near girls hostels, colleges and Panjab University. Every location will be under direct supervision of DSPs and inspectors for the maintenance of law and order," the spokesman said.

Pick and drop facility for women will be available in order to ensure their safety while reaching home. Women can call on 100/1091 to avail this facility, he said.

Besides this, special traffic arrangements will also be made to check on violators.