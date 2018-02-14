7-year-old girl dies in celebratory firing at wedding in Gwalior
By PTI | Published: 14th February 2018 08:50 PM |
Last Updated: 14th February 2018 08:50 PM | A+A A- |
GWALIOR: A seven-year-old girl died in celebratory firing during a wedding here, police said today.
A bullet hit Sejal Jadon (7) in stomach when some people fired in the air during a wedding in Old Gwalior area in the early hours yesterday, said police inspector M M Malviya.
The girl was sitting in a chair at the wedding venue when the bullet hit her.
Inspector Malviya said that police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 of the IPC against an unidentified person.
Police were trying to identify the culprit, he added.