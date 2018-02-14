GWALIOR: A seven-year-old girl died in celebratory firing during a wedding here, police said today.

A bullet hit Sejal Jadon (7) in stomach when some people fired in the air during a wedding in Old Gwalior area in the early hours yesterday, said police inspector M M Malviya.

The girl was sitting in a chair at the wedding venue when the bullet hit her.

Inspector Malviya said that police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 of the IPC against an unidentified person.

Police were trying to identify the culprit, he added.