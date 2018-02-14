KATHMANDU: Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat today called on Nepal's Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba here as he wrapped up his three-day visit to the Himalayan nation.

Gen Rawat met Deuba before leaving for Delhi.

He had arrived here on Monday, and had held a bilateral meeting with his Nepalese counterpart Rajendra Chhetri on Tuesday.

He also attended the Nepal Army Day celebrations as a special guest on Tuesday coinciding with the 250th anniversary of Nepal's unification.

Gen Rawat also visited Pokhara where he met with officers of the Western Division Headquarters of the Nepal Army, and paid homage at the Nepal Army War Memorial in Kathmandu.

The Indian Army's 14 Gorkha Training Centre Pipes and Drums Band and 58 Gorkha Training Centre Military Band were also in Kathmandu for the Nepal Army Day celebrations.