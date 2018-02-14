GUWAHATI: Assam has become the fourth state in the country to issue the Right of Way (RoW) guidelines for telecom service providers.

The guidelines were approved by the state Cabinet in its last meeting on January 28.

State Chief Secretary V K Pipersenia yesterday held a meeting with telecom service providers and other stakeholders to review the current mobile and internet connectivity status, an official release said today.

The new guidelines will regulate the establishment of underground and overground telecom infrastructure, and also facilitate telegraph infrastructure on government buildings and premises.

The entire process will be made online within a period of one year for which the IT Department will constitute a team, the release said.

All operators have to mandatorily register in the ease of doing business portal of the Assam government.

The chief secretary also urged the operators to establish telecom towers in uncovered areas of the state and upgrade the existing base stations to 3G/4G level.

The telecom operators and industry associations have hailed the passing of the RoW guidelines, the release added.