CHENNAI: A special court here today adjourned to February 21 hearing in the illegal telephone exchange case, involving former Union minister Dayanidhi Maran and his brother Kalanithi Maran.

The court passed the order following a submission made by the prosecution seeking time to argue on the discharge plea moved by the duo.

During a recent hearing, the Maran brothers had submitted that the allegation that there were 700 telephone lines was wrong.

As the then telecom minister, only 10 lines were provided to Dayanidhi Maran's residence, originally at Gopalapuram, later in Boat Club area, they submitted.

The CBI had failed to understand the latest technology.

If it had understood, it would not have pursued the case, they said while seeking the court to discharge them.

According to the CBI, Dayanidhi Maran, during the check period of June 2004 to December 2006, when he was the Union minister for communication and information technology, misused his office and installed a private telephone exchange at his residences in Chennai and utilised the facility for business transactions involving Sun Network.

Among the accused were former BSNL general manager K Brahmnathan, former deputy general manager M P Velusamy, Dayanidhi Maran's private secretary Gauthaman, and Sun TV officials.