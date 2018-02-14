PANAJI: The Goa government is trying to insulate mining industry employees in the coastal state against the backdrop of the Supreme Court order quashing the second renewal of iron ore mining leases.

Asserting that the apex court order will not have any impact on employment in the mining sector, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today said his government will ensure that "no one employed in the mining industry is left jobless after the apex court order".

He also said that the SC ruling does not have any financial implications on the coastal state as the revenue earned by the state from the mining industry is a small amount.

"The government is preparing a roadmap to help those who are dependent on the mining industry," Parrikar told a press conference after chairing a state Cabinet meeting in afternoon.

He, however, clarified that the government would not offer any doles.

"We are considering various options to ensure that those who are dependent on mining are not left jobless. We will provide solution to their problem," the CM said.

The apex court on February 7 quashed the second renewal of iron ore mining leases given to 88 companies in Goa in 2015.

The court also directed the Centre and the Goa government to grant fresh environmental clearances to them.

Parrikar this morning met with those MLAs in whose constituencies mining is the main economic activity.

However, the government is yet to finalise a policy on the future of mining in the coastal state.

"We will tell you when the policy is ready. We have not taken any decision. About mining, whatever views we expressed are our personal ones," he said while referring to his meeting with the MLAs.

"We need to discuss it (policy) before going to finality. It will take 15-20 days, but no one needs to be panicky," he said.

Conceding that the extraction of the ore would shut down from March 15 onwards in Goa, the chief minister also said the SC order does not have any financial implications on the coastal state.

"As far as Goa is concerned, the revenue earned from the mining industry was a small amount. In the budget size of Rs 10,000 crore, the revenue from the mining is just Rs 200 crore," he said.

Parrikar said the revenue loss after closure of the mining activity would not translate into an "adverse affect" on the developmental works in the coastal state.