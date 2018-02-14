DEHRADUN: The revered Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand will open for devotees on April 29, officials said on Wednesday.



As per the tradition, the date for opening the eighth century Shiva temple was declared after consultation among astrologers and priests, at a meeting held at the Shri Onkareshwar temple in Ukhimath in Rudraprayag district of Uttrakhand on Wednesday.



The timing for opening of the temple gates has been fixed at 6.15 a.m.



Kedarnath is one of the four shrines of the famous annual pilgrimage - Chaar Dhaam Yatra - which attracts millions of pilgrims from all over the world every year.



The other three shines of the popular religious circuit are Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.