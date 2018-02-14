PUNE: The Pune Police on Tuesday arrested a 21-year-old in connection with the death of retired Army Captain Ravindra Kumar Bali, who used to live on the footpath near Cantonment.

The accused, identified as Robinson, confessed to his crime during police interrogation.

Robinson revealed that he hit the 65-year-old ex-army officer with a cement block after indulging in a drunken brawl with him on February 1.

Bali was found dead on February 4.

As per reports, Bali was an officer of a batch of 1970 and was posted at engineering department in the National Defence Academy (NDA) Pune.

He used to work with some IT companies but lived like a recluse.