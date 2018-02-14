AYODHYA: The right wing Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) backed 'Ram Rajya Rath Yatra' which is trying to mobilise support for a Ram temple in Ayodhya reached Varanasi on the second day of its journey.

The Yatra started from Ayodhya Tuesday late evening and took night halt in Bharat Kund locality about 20 km from Ayodhya town.

'Bharat Kund' is believed to be the place where Lord Rama's brother Bharata performed a 'Yagna' for his return from exile.

Sharad Sharma, VHP spokesperson said in here that the organizers of the Yatra had requested the organisation's support a programme was held in Ayodhya.

"Actually the VHP is not the part of that Yatra, as it is being organised by another society. However, we will cooperate with them," said Sharma.

In 41 days, the Yatra will reach Tamil Nadu's Rameshwaram after covering six states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.