BHOPAL: Ahead of assembly elections slated later this year, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh will be distributing sarees to women tendu leaves collectors in the state.

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has started the process of procuring 10.50 lakh sarees for the purpose, an official said today.

However, the opposition Congress said the purchase of sarees will turn out to be another "scam".

Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam (MPLUN), a corporation authorised for the government purchase, issued the tenders on February 7 to procure 10.

50 lakh synthetic sarees along with blouses. The last date for submission of the tender is February 22.

"MPLUN has issued tenders to procure sarees for Forest department (for Madhya Pradesh Laghu Vanopaj Sangh working under Forest department).

The rate of the sarees is not yet decided as the process of procurement is currently underway," MPLUN's Managing Director and Principal Secretary of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises department V L Kantarao told PTI today.

State BJP spokesperson Deepak Vijayvargiya said the Laghu Vanopaj Sangh would be distributing sarees to the tendu patta collectors.

"Madhya Pradesh Laghu Vanopaj Sangh has been trying to make the life of tendu leaf collectors easy by providing them the useful stuff. This time the Sangh is distributing sarees," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Ajay Singh has questioned the move.

"It looks that distribution of footwear was not sufficient so the government has taken the decision of saree distribution. This would prove to be another scam. But, even this is not going to make any difference, as the state government has not distributed bonus among tendu patta collectors since the past 14-years," Singh alleged.

Countering Singh, Vijayvargiya said the Congress' allegations showed their inhumane face.

"Earlier, the Congress had raised objections when the state government had distributed footwear to tendu patta collectors. This is showing their inhumane face," he said and alleged that the Congress never worked for the welfare of such people.