AGARTALA: The polls in Tripura's Charilam Assembly constituency will be held on March 12, a notification issued by the Election Commission on Thursday said.

The election in Charilam Assembly constituency (in western Tripura's Sepahijala district), reserved for the tribals, was earlier scheduled to be held on February 18 along with 59 other Assembly constituencies across the state. However, the polling was countermanded due to the death of a CPI-M candidate.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Debashish Modak said that four other candidates including those of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, who had earlier filed their nominations, need not resubmit their candidatures.

Only the new nominee of the CPI-M will have to submit his nomination papers by February 22, Modak said.

The ruling CPI-M had fielded Ramendra Narayan Debbarma for Charilam (Scheduled Tribe) seat. However, he died at the Gobinda Ballav Panth Medical College and Hospital here on February 11 following a massive cardiac attack.

