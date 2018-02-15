MUMBAI: Maharashtra government is eyeing investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore to come to the state during its mega global investor’s summit ‘Magnetic Maharashtra: Convergence 2018’ beginning this weekend.

“The government mood is upbeat after being able to convert a whopping 61 per cent of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed during the ‘Make In India’ global investor’s summit in 2016 into palpable investment outcomes,” said industries minister Subhash Desai while interacting with the media ahead of the summit that is slated to be inaugurated at the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (February 18).

The success has increased our expectations and we are eyeing an inflow of around Rs 10 lakh crore, he added.

“Out of around 4,500 industries that had signed MOU with the Maharashtra government two years back, as many as 2,121 are in various stages of industrial activity from indentifying the land for setting up industry to starting up the production and several more are in pipeline. Likewise out of around Rs 8 lakh crore worth investment that was to come to the state through these MOUs, around 4.5 lakh has already arrived,” the minister said.

The state has also rolled out 12 new policies in past two weeks to boost investment and employment generation.