MUMBAI: Maharashtra has surplus electricity and the state is at par with the neighboring states in terms of the industrial power tariffs in the most backward areas of the state, industries minister Subhash Desai told the New Indian Express on Thursday.

“Yes, our power tariffs are bit on the higher side compared to neighboring states in the most developed parts of the state. But, in other parts they are comparable with any other state,” Desai said during an interaction here regarding the Magnetic Maharashtra summit.

When asked about the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project in the Konkan region, which has an installed power generation capacity of around 10,000 MW, Desai said that the state already has an installed capacity of over 38,000 MW and some power plants are kept shut as the demand has not yet gone up to that level and hence the state doesn’t need a power project of that scale.

Desai’s party Shiv Sena, which is part of the ruling dispensation both in the state as well as the centre, has opposed the Jaitapur project.

The Shiv Sena is also opposed to the Greenfield Refinery project at Nanar near Rajapur in Konan. However, the very first MOU that is to be signed at the Magnetic Maharashtra Summit is regarding the refinery project. When asked whether his party has started supporting the project, Desai Said that the party’s stand that any new project should be brought in only after amicably resolving concerns of local people, remains unchanged.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray is expected to hold a meeting along with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over the issue tonight (Thursday), Desai added.