MUMBAI: A 21-year-old man, who was in relationship with a girl from his village, was today found strangulated to death in Satara district of Maharashtra, police said.

Two relatives of the girl were arrested today.

The body of Akshay Jadhav, a resident of Patan taluka, was found at Khanducha Wada in Yerad village this afternoon, a senior police official said.

Jadhav was last seen by his parents yesterday morning when he left his house saying that he was going out to finish some important work, he said, adding that Jadhav's body was spotted by some locals.

During postmortem, it was revealed that the man died due to strangulation.

Following the complaint, Patan Police have registered a case against the relatives of the girl with whom Jadhav was in relationship.

"Relatives of the girl have been booked under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC," said Satara SP Sandeep Patil.

The arrested accused, identified as Krishnat Desai and Shivaji Desai, are maternal uncles of the girl.

One of the accused had beaten up Jadhav last year over his affair with the girl, another police official said.

Further investigation is underway.