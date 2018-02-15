PANAJI: NGO Goa Foundation, which had approached the Supreme Court against `illegal' renewal of mining leases in Goa, today demanded that First Information Reports (FIRs) be registered against chief minister Manohar Parrikar and his predecessor Laxmikant Parsekar in the matter.

Goa Foundation's director Claud Alvares said at a press conference that Parrikar, Parsekar and officials of the Mines and Geology Department were responsible for illegal renewal of mine leases.

The apex court, on February 7, quashed second renewal of 88 mining leases in Goa.

Goa police crime branch's Special Investigation Team "should consider the complaint filed by Goa Foundation before the Vigilance Department vis-a-vis 88 mining leases", Alvares said.

The Supreme Court quashed the second renewal of 88 iron ore mining leases earlier this month, holding that the action was against past decisions and orders of the apex court which in 2014 had said that the state government must grant fresh mining leases and not give second renewal to existing ones