CHANDIGARH: A minor fire in the Haryana secretariat building here on Thursday led to a scare among people.



Three fire engines were rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.



No casualty was reported in the incident, police said.



The fire was noticed on the second floor of the building in the morning before the government offices opened for work.



Hundreds of employees and officers work in the secretariat complex which is located in the high security zone of Sector 1 Capitol Complex.



Officials said short circuiting seemed to be the cause and investigations were on.

