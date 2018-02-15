In this file photo, a demonstration is seen outside the parliament in support of the Triple talaq bill. (Twitter Photo | ANI)

MALEGAON: Thousands of Muslim women today participated in a silent march to protest the proposed Triple Talaq bill.

The morcha was organised by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) local chapter and various religious organisations.

Political parties like the NCP, the Congress and Janata Dal had extended their support to the morcha which started from ATT High School around 2 PM and culminated at the office of the Additional Collector.

The participants demanded that the bill be scrapped and that the government should not interfere in the Islamic law.

A memorandum was submitted to Additional Collector by a delegation.

Police deployed extra personnel to avoid any untoward incident, an official said.

The Lok Sabha last year passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, which criminalises the practice of talaq-e-biddat wherein Muslim men divorce their wives by uttering the word 'talaq' thrice.

The bill is currently pending in Rajya Sabha.