The Kamala Mills fire killed 14 people and injured several others. (File | PTI)

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the Bombay High Court today that there was no need for judicial inquiry into the fire at two restaurants in Kamala Mills compound last year.

The fire at roof-top restaurants 1 Above and Mojos Bistro claimed 14 lives on December 29.

BMC's counsel Anil Sakhre today said the civic body was already conducting a detailed inquiry, and action had been taken against several officials.

"Twelve officials from the BMC and fire department have been booked for negligence and a departmental enquiry has also been initiated against them.

We are taking all necessary steps.

So there is no need for a judicial inquiry," Sakhre said.

He made the submission before a division bench of justices R M Borde and R G Ketkar which was hearing a PIL filed by former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro, seeking judicial inquiry into the fire.

The bench asked the Maharashtra government to state if it was in favour of a judicial inquiry, adjourning the hearing to tomorrow.