NEW DELHI: After a strong run of placements at Indian Institutes of Technology recently, the final placement season at country’s top B-schools has also begun on a good note with some premier institutes receiving job offers for entire batches within days.

Sources in placement division at Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta said that the institutes completed placements for all outgoing students in two days this week. Similarly, all students at some other premier B-schools, Xavier Labour Research Institute, Jamshedpur and IIM Lucknow were offered jobs within four days.

The institutes, however, did not reveal salary packages offered to students.

At IIM Ahmedabad, the first two cluster placement rounds are over and one more is likely to end by Friday, a press statement from the prestigious institute said.

IIM Bangalore has received 150 pre-placement-offers (PPOs)—40 per cent of its entire batch size—before the start of the final placement scheduled for this weekend.

Many other B-schools, such as Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group-promoted International Management Institute in New Delhi and several new IIMs have also completed their placements.

“This has been a good year for both summer placements as well as final recruitments,” said a placement section official at IIM, Calcutta.

Along with the quality of teaching, the economy was cited as a reason for the strong show by IIM Lucknow. The B-school said that this year saw over 20 per cent increase in the number of PPOs, and a 30 per cent rise in the number of offers from the higher entry placement process.

Among sectors, general management, consulting and financial firms have been the lead recruiters. At IIM, Ahmedabad, Airtel came up with highest number of offers so far, followed by Tata Administrative Services.

“The placement season, first in IITs and now at IIMs clearly show that all the apprehension about sluggish job market is unfounded,” said Varun Vishwa, a senior executive with a leading e-job portal. “After IITs recording salaries as high as over 1 crore from top tech recruiters and a placement record well upwards of 90 percent, IIMs are also following close on the heels.”

Last year too, top B- schools of the country, IIM Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Lucknow and Calcutta had registered a 100 percent placement and some of the students were even picked up by government's top policy making body– Niti Aayog.