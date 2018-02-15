JAMSHEDPUR: The Jamshedpur police personnel allegedly beat a mentally and physically challenged man near Jubilee Park in an attempt to displace him from the middle of the road.

Assistant sub-inspector of police, A Prasad told ANI that he did not beat the man and merely used a stick to chase him away.

“I received the information that a mentally unstable person was pelting stones on a car. I did not beat him with a stick, just used it to chase him away,” he added.

During the incident, a huge traffic was created at the spot.

The man was being observed sitting on the road from Tuesday, where complaints of him pelting stones on the passengers were also received.