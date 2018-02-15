AMRITSAR: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will receive Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when he visits Amritsar and will also accompany him to the Golden Temple.

Trudeau is visiting India from February 17-23.

"Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh will receive Canadian PM and will also go to the Golden Temple with him," officials said here.

The Canadian premier is visiting India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Trudeau will also visit Agra, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, besides Delhi.

In Amritsar, Trudeau will be visiting the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh shrines.

However, the date of his visit to Amritsar has not been finalised yet, officials said.

Amarinder Singh had last week said that he was looking forward to meeting the Canadian Prime Minister.

Significantly, Amarinder Singh had earlier refused to meet Candian Defence minister Harjit Sajjan during the latter's visit to Punjab last year.

He had even accused Sajjan of being a "Khalistani sympathiser".

Meanwhile, a team comprising Canadian officials today visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

"A team comprising Canadian officials today paid a visit to the Golden Temple in the wake of the visit of Canadian PM to Amritsar," said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Chief Secretary Roop Singh.

The SGPC, an apex religious body of the Sikhs, has planned to honour the dignitary.

"We will give him a warm welcome and honour him as per Sikh tenets," said Roop Singh.