NEW DELHI: The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee on Thursday submitted two CDs against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with his alleged involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The court also reprimanded the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for its slow investigation into the case.

The court also directed Superintendent of Police (SP) to file a status report on February 24.

Earlier on February 9, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Naresh Gujral met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, seeking the arrest of Tytler in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Badal, along with Gujral, urged the Home Minister to initiate a probe into the matter.

Akali Dal leader Manjit Singh GK earlier claimed of having a CD, in which Tytler admitted his role in the riots.

According to official records, about 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India, including 2,100 in Delhi, during the pogrom that broke out after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.