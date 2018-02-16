KOLKATA: The CPI(M)'s youth wing DYFI today alleged that a local train ran into a rail blockade agitation by its supporters and injured three persons, a charge denied by the Eastern Railway authorities.

Train services in Eastern Railway's Sealdah main and south sections were disrupted for over an hour from 11 am as DYFI workers blocked tracks at various stations over demands including filling up of vacancies in the Railways, officials said here.

"An EMU local train ran into the agitators blocking the tracks at Jadavpur railway station and three persons were injured.

We have brought them to KPC Hospital near the station," DYFI state secretary Sayandeep Mitra said.

Eastern Railway authorities, however, denied the allegation and said one person was injured while crossing the tracks.

"Train services resumed only after the blockade was lifted.

One person was injured while crossing the tracks in the Up line near Jadavpur station in Sealdah South section," ER spokesperson R N Mahapatra said.

The blockade was lifted by 12.50 pm, but it took some more time to normalise services as several trains had been kept waiting at different stations in both the sections owing to the agitation.

Two pairs of EMU locals were cancelled and 14 other trains were detained at various stations in the south section, while eight trains were delayed in the main section, the ER spokesperson said.

In Sealdah south section, obstructions of train movement took place from 11.00 am to 12.50 pm at Dhakuria, Sonarpur, Ballygunge and Jadavpur stations.

In Sealdah main line section, obstructions occurred from 11.45 am to 12.10 pm at Kanchrapara, Pyaradanga, Dhubulia and Berhampore stations, Mahapatra said.

In the Circular Railway system of ER, obstruction was made at BBD Bag station from 11.45 am to 12.10 pm.

The DYFI supporters resorted to rail blockade demanding filling up of vacancies in different parts of Indian Railways, protesting alleged privatisation of railway operations and proposal to shut down some EMU local routes.

The Eastern Railway had earlier denied any plan to shut down passenger services in existing EMU local routes.