The logo of Punjab National Bank is seen outside of a branch of the bank. | REUTERS

NEW DELHI: A Day after the Rs 12,000 crore fraud in Punjab National Bank (PNB) surfaced, there was a major political slugfest over the issue, with the Opposition slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for letting diamond merchant Nirav Modi “loot the country and escape”.

A combative Opposition forced the BJP government to say the fugitive businessman would be probed.

“Guide to Looting India by Nirav MODI. Hug PM Modi. Be seen with him in DAVOS. Use that clout to: A. Steal 12,000Cr. B. Slip out of the country like Mallya, while the Govt looks the other way,” Rahul tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed Nirav as “Chhota Modi” and said the PM should explain why he did nothing despite a written complaint received by the PMO on July 22, 2016 by one Hari Prasad.

“This is the biggest banking fraud in the past 70 years. Why were all the authorities including the finance ministry and its financial intelligence units sleeping on the job,” said Surjewala.

The Congress released a group photo featuring both Nirav and Modi as it wondered why the merchant was part of a government delegation to the World Economic Forum meeting at Davos despite 42 FIRs pending against Gitanjali Gems and its chairman Mehul Choksi. CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attacked the PM over the issue.

“PM’s refusal to come clean only points the needle of suspicion towards complicity in the loot of public money. PM must answer what action he took when his office was informed of the scam done against Indian banks and loot of public money,” Yechury tweeted.

“Is it possible to believe that he or Vijay Mallya left the country without active connivance of BJP govt,” Kejriwal tweeted.