NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has formed a steering committee that will function instead of the Congress Working Committee for the forthcoming plenary session, the party announced today.

The 34-member steering committee, including the Congress president, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and the partyâs general secretaries, will meet here tomorrow.

The leaders are expected to discuss the schedule of the plenary session at the meeting.

The plenary session, likely to be held before parliament meets on March 5, may ratify Rahul Gandhi's elevation as president of the 'Grand Old Party', a party leader said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has constituted a steering committee for the forthcoming plenary session as per Article XV (vii) (b) of the party constitution.

The steering committee will function in place of the working committee of the party, AICC general secretary Janardan Dwivedi said in a statement.

The steering committee also includes senior leaders A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, Digvijay Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Dwivedi, Ashok Gehlot, Sushil Kumar Shinde, P Chidambaram, Oscar Fernandes, Anand Sharma and All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.