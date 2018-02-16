JAIPUR: Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rameshwar Dudi was today targeted by the ruling BJP party who accused him of being involved in betting while referring to a video, purportedly showing him talking about a Rs 3 crore bet.

The video, which has gone viral, allegedly shows Dudi telling a man that he has done betting of worth Rs 3 crore.

However, Dudi has denied all the charges calling them "baseless".

The ruling party legislators created an uproar in the assembly over the issue which lead to the speaker adjourning the House twice -- for some time -- and then for the whole day.

It all started after the question hour ended, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore along with deputy chief whip Madan Rathore demanded a clarification from Dudi over his involvement in the alleged betting.

"The video appeared to be a conspiracy against Dudi by his own people and he should clarify his stand on the matter before the Enforcement Directorate takes action on it," the minister said.

After few minutes of the uproar, the Speaker Kailash Meghwal adjourned the house for half an hour.

However, the uproar continued even after the house re-assembled, looking at which the speaker then skipped the entire zero hour and adjourned the house till 2 pm.

And when the House re-assembled again, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rathore said he wants to raise a point of order and wanted a ruling from the chair on it.

Also, the deputy chief whip Madan Rathore said he wants to place the video on record of the assembly by tabling it.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Gulab chand kataria too targeted Dudi and dared him to get the video investigated.

Besides, Rathore made another allegation against Dudi where he accused him of discrimination against Dalits.

"A separate line was organised for serving food for Dalit people in one of his programmes held at Bikaner's Nokha," he alleged.

On the other hand, Dudi requested the speaker to bring the House in order so that he can make a statement on the issue.

However, as the noisy scene continued the speaker adjourned the House for the day.

Outside the House, Dudi rejected all the allegations.

He said that he has no connection with betting and that the allegations levelled against him were baseless.

"I condemn this.The allegation is baseless. I have no connection with betting. I do not know what is betting and how it is done," he told reporters, adding that he has not even seen the video. He also denied the allegation of him doing any discrimination against Dalits.

Dudi, while agreeing that he attended a function, claimed that it was organised by Dalit community only and that he had no idea about how the food was served there.