NEW DELHI: The RSS wants to re-mould the Indian State with a military which adheres to Hindutva, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has said.

This is the message that emerges from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's speech to RSS workers in Muzaffarpur in Bihar that while the Army takes six to seven months to train its soldiers, the RSS can get its cadres ready for battle in two to three days, the CPI-M said.

"This remark has drawn widespread condemnation, with the main criticism being that the RSS chief had insulted the Indian army by claiming that the RSS can do a better job than the Army in training soldiers," an editorial in the CPI-M journal "People's Democracy" said.

"While this criticism is valid, the intent of these remarks is much more serious," it said. "The statement has revealed a vital aspect of the RSS outlook about the Army and the militarisation of society."

The editorial said: "What the RSS wants in the re-moulding of the Indian State is an armed forces which adheres to Hindutva. For Bhagwat, the soldier in the Indian Army and the Swayamsevak of the RSS are on the same footing.

"Under the present Indian Constitution, such an integration of the Army and the RSS is not possible. That is why, both the RSS clarification and the defence put out by (Minister of State for home) Kiren Rijiju makes this qualification that if the Constitution permits, the RSS can go ahead with its interference in military matters.

"The implication is ominous: a re-worked Constitution should enable this to happen."