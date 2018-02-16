NEW DELHI: A BJP delegation from Meghalaya and Tripura approached the Election Commission on Thursday requesting that general and police observers must be vigilant enough to take care of complaints.

The delegation claimed that the Director General of Police, along with some other police officers, has been campaigning on behalf of Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma. The delegation also referred to the past polling trend in Tripura, claiming that the CPI(M) had indulged in rigging.

The BJP delegations comprising senior members Nalin Kohli, K J Alphons, Om Pathak, David Kharsati, Bashailang Khongrurr and G C Nongbet also submitted a memorandum highlighting incidents of violence by the Left Front.

In a memorandum it submitted to the EC here, the BJP stated that going by past several elections in the state, the CPI(M) had indulged in "mass-scale rigging" and has "subverted with impunity the electoral processes by spreading rumours, intimidating voters and unleashing violence.

"According to the alleged rumours, if someone votes for the BJP, the sound from the EVM would be louder and also there would be cameras in every polling booth through which the Left party workers would be able to keep a watch on the polling process, it said.

The party also alleged that the Chief Election Officer did not carry out any campaign on educating the voters about the VVPAT machines and several other issues to instill confidence among voters.

It also alleged that militancy has raised its head again in the Garo hills from where the incumbent chief minister is contesting.

In its memorandum, the party suggested eight points to maintain peace and normalcy before and after the election in Tripura. It said general and police observers must be visible and more effective in handling of complaints and providing immediate and instant relief.

The task of deploying the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) must rest with the police observer in consultation with the general observer and strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission. They may be provided extra neutral help, if need be, from other states in accomplishing the effective police deployment of CAPF. The two observers must be held directly responsible, on behalf of the commission, to ensure free and fair elections, the memorandum said.

It has also suggested appointing a special observer to investigate any postal ballot fiasco and ensure that every eligible election official is allowed to cast the ballot.

“During the day of polling, we would like to request you that no one should try to deliberately block the view of the camera. CPI(M) workers will do everything to block the view. For any interruption in the feed, we would request for re-poll in that booth,” it said.

The BJP also sought sealing international borders.

(With inputs from PTI)