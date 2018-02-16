MUMBAI: A 60-year-old woman allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison in front of the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, police said, adding that a property dispute in her family might have been a trigger.

Police officials said that Nashik-resident Sakhubai Jhale tried to end her life this afternoon on a road near Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai's Nariman Point area and was rushed to hospital after passers-by alerted the police.

An official said that the woman's condition was stable, adding that investigations into the reasons behind Jhale's act was underway.