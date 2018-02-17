CRPF, Jharkhand Police carry special anti-Maoist operations in Jharkhand's Singhbhum
SINGBHUM: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Jharkhand Police on Saturday carried out special operations, wherein they had an encounter with Maoists in West Singhbhum District.
An AK-47 was recovered during the search operation.
In a joint operation, Troops of 60 Battalion, along with 174 Battalion of CRPF, carried out the operations.
No loss or injury of CRPF has been reported yet.
Further details are awaited.