CRPF officer found dead in stream in Jammu and Kashmir
By PTI | Published: 17th February 2018

BANIHAL: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the CRPF was today found dead under suspicious circumstances in a stream along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, police said.
The body of ASI Harinder Singh, posted with the 177th battalion of the CRPF, was found in the stream at Kelamore in Ramban district, a police official said.
He said the officer was posted in Sopore township of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
The ASI was undergoing a course at the Humahama Subsidiary training centre in Srinagar and was reported missing from duty on February 14, the official said.
"An autopsy was being conducted by a team of doctors and the body will be handed over to the CRPF after legal formalities," he said.