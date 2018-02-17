BANIHAL: An Assistant Sub-Inspector of the CRPF was today found dead under suspicious circumstances in a stream along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, police said.

The body of ASI Harinder Singh, posted with the 177th battalion of the CRPF, was found in the stream at Kelamore in Ramban district, a police official said.

He said the officer was posted in Sopore township of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The ASI was undergoing a course at the Humahama Subsidiary training centre in Srinagar and was reported missing from duty on February 14, the official said.

"An autopsy was being conducted by a team of doctors and the body will be handed over to the CRPF after legal formalities," he said.