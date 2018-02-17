LUDHIANA: Four persons died of electrocution when they came in contact with a high tension electric wire at Ishwar colony in Dhandari locality here, police said today.

The incident took place last night when a family was celebrating birthday of an eight-year-old, Sapna, daughter of Ranjit Singh (27).

After the cake cutting ceremony, four persons, including Ranjit Singh, went upstairs for drinks.

A heated exchange followed there over some issue.

Ranjit Singh came in contact with the high tension electric wire which was passing close to the boundary wall of the house.

When he cried for help, the other three tried to save him, but they all were electrocuted, ACP Dharmpal said They have been identified as Ranjit Singh, Sarvjit Singh (28), Amarjit Singh (25), both brothers, and Budhraj (23).

They belonged to different districts of Bihar and were working as labourers here. Their bodies have been sent to a local hospital for post-mortem, police said.