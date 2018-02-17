JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) today staged a protest demonstration here, claiming that the PDP-BJP alliance was responsible for the deteriorating situation in the state.

Led by party chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh, dozens of JKNPP activists assembled at Exhibition Ground here amid chanting of anti-BJP and anti-government slogans.

"The government is bestowing premium upon anti-nationals while disparaging the nationalists in the state.

The ominous BJP-PDP alliance is squarely responsible for the deteriorating situation in the state," Singh said.

He said the "atmosphere of anarchy" was conducive for the separatists and the anti-national elements to go on rampage without any fear of law and order.

The protesters accused the BJP of "placating" the secessionist forces for "saving its alliance" with the PDP.

Referring to the amnesty announced by the government for first time stone-pelters, he said it was a "morale boosting moment" for 9, 730 such youths when they were freed from all the subversive charges by the government.

"The security personnel and the nationalists were disregarded, humiliated and belittled when the BJP despicably bowed before the dictates of its ally to drop the cases against them as amnesty in a bid to win the hearts in Kashmir," he said.

Â "BJP had been hand-in-glove in announcing rehabilitation policy for the stone pelters and the surrendered militants in the valley while it slapped unjustified FIR on the Army," the JKNPP leader said, referring to the registration of a case against the force over the killing of three youth in Shopian district of south Kashmir last month.

Dubbing the state government's policy of appeasing the separartists as "downright abuse to the national sentiment", he said several defence and security personnel had attained supreme sacrifice while confronting Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks and persistent heavy shelling from across the border during the last four years but the state government paid no heed to acknowledge their martyrdom in letter and spirit.

He decried the "ugly the first of its kind episode" of Pro-Pakistan slogans being raised inside the assembly by National Conference MLA recently while accusing the BJP MLAs of hurting the nationalist sentiment by remaining mute spectators on the floor of the house.

Â "Instead of taking a punitive action against the defiant legislator for his seditious conduct, the speaker expunged the remarks of the erring MLA and allowed the proceedings of the house to carry on as if nothing serious of that sort had happened," he said.