KOHIMA: National People's Party (NPP) candidate, T Chalukumba, who is contesting the February 27 Nagaland assembly elections, escaped an attempt on his life in Mokokchung district on Friday afternoon, police said.

"A person tried to cause a commotion and opened fire at the candidate. However, the bodyguard thwarted the bid," Nagaland Police chief Rupin Sharma told IANS.

However, the identity of the assailant is yet to be ascertained since he managed to escape.

"Chalukumba was taken to Mokokchung police station 2 and later after ensuring his security, taken to police station 1 for lodging an FIR.

"He (Chalukumba) is safe. I have assured him of all possible security assistance to him including provision of additional security personnel," said Sharma.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland Police announced a reward of Rs 2,000 for the bodyguard, Constable Imkong Ozukum and congratulated him for his quick thinking and brave act.